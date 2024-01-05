Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Nigel Lythgoe has announced that he will “step back” from this year’s season of So You Think You Can Dance. Show creator-producer Lythgoe was supposed to return to the judging panel for season 18, which will premiere on March 4, 2024. “I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series,” Lythgoe said in a statement to Deadline. “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

The news comes a week after Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit alleging that Lythgoe had sexually assaulted her while she judged SYTYCD and American Idol. He denied the allegations, claiming that he and Abdul “interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues” for more than two decades. Two women who were former contestants on the reality show All American Girl later accused Lythgoe of sexual assault and harassment in a second lawsuit. In light of the allegations, SYTYCD co-producer 19 Entertainment reportedly opened an investigation into Lythgoe.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that the upcoming season of SYTYCD would shoot in Atlanta from December 4 to January 29, meaning Lythgoe would have already filmed multiple episodes of the dance competition before his exit. 19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and Fox confirmed to Deadline that the season will proceed as planned, but noted that no decision has been made about a replacement judge yet.