Norman Jewison, Moonstruck Director, Dead at 97

Norman Jewison, Oscar-nominated film director, has died at the age of 97. Best known for his work on In the Heat of the Night (1967), Fiddler on the Roof (1971), Jesus Christ Superstar (1973), and Moonstruck (1987), the critically acclaimed filmmaker died on Saturday, January 20 in Los Angeles, writes Variety. The latter film was nominated for six Academy Awards and won three, including Best Actress for Cher. She remembered Jewison in a tweet on Monday, writing, “Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life. Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man. Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM Ppl… NORMAN JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK.” Jewison not only encouraged the best performance from his cast and crew, he mentored them for the future. He inspired In the Heat of the Night’s editor, Hal Ashby, to become a director for films like Harold and Maude and Coming Home. He founded the Canadian Film Centre (CFC) in 1988, training over 2000 members and supporting more than 195 films through their program. The organization wrote in a statement, “Norman was loved for his creative spirit, his infectious energy and his distinct voice. For his commitment to social justice, for pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and advancing the art of storytelling.”