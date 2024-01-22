Norman Jewison, Moonstruck Director, Dead at 97

Jewison with the stars of Moonstruck, Cher and Nicolas Cage. Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Norman Jewison, Oscar-nominated film director, has died at the age of 97. Best known for his work on In the Heat of the Night (1967), Fiddler on the Roof (1971), Jesus Christ Superstar (1973), and Moonstruck (1987), the critically acclaimed filmmaker died on Saturday, January 20 in Los Angeles, writes Variety. The latter film was nominated for six Academy Awards and won three, including Best Actress for Cher. She remembered Jewison in a tweet on Monday, writing, “Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life. Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man. Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM Ppl… NORMAN JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK.” Jewison not only encouraged the best performance from his cast and crew, he mentored them for the future. He inspired In the Heat of the Night’s editor, Hal Ashby, to become a director for films like Harold and Maude and Coming Home. He founded the Canadian Film Centre (CFC) in 1988, training over 2000 members and supporting more than 195 films through their program. The organization wrote in a statement, “Norman was loved for his creative spirit, his infectious energy and his distinct voice. For his commitment to social justice, for pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and advancing the art of storytelling.”

Farewell Sweet Prince👑.

Thank U For One Of The

Greatest,Happiest,Most

Fun Experiences Of My Life.

Without U,I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man.Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM Ppl🩵.

Script,Actors,Etc,NEEDED U DEAR❤️

NORMAN JEWISON

LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK — Cher (@cher) January 22, 2024

Norman Jewison

1926-2024



We mourn the loss of our founder and visionary, Norman Jewison - national icon, brilliant storyteller, passionate humanitarian, steadfast mentor and friend, compassionate human, and a devoted husband and father. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/CSyeVJtWUI — Canadian Film Centre (@cfccreates) January 22, 2024

Norman Jewison is a giant and I am in his debt. He gave me back a career at the end of the blacklist. I doubt there has been a more versatile director before or since. A huge hearted man and truly unique talent. Nothing I say here can do him justice. But I can say "Thank You." — Lee Grant (@TheLeeGrant) January 22, 2024

RIP Norman Jewison 😢 pic.twitter.com/efcM3EFiF8 — sean baker (@Lilfilm) January 22, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of the legendary film director, and former TIFF board member, Norman Jewison. pic.twitter.com/zsGVcBU5Ri — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) January 22, 2024