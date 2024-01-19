Oscar Futures: Who Will Be Our Nomination-Morning Surprise?

Up

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

If you wanted to predict an actor who’d unexpectedly appear on Oscar-nomination morning, you’d start by looking at people from Best Picture nominees. Ideally they’d be riding the coattails of another nominated performance, like Jesse Plemons in Power of the Dog. Maybe they’d be the public face of their film, like Marina de Tavira of Roma, and maybe they’d be from an artsy Foreign Language contender, also like Marina de Tavira of Roma. Put it all together, and that looks like a lot like Sandra Hüller. The German actress could draft off her own Lead Actress campaign to score two nominations in the same year — a feat last pulled off by Scarlett Johansson, who in a weird bit of Oscar symmetry also got her Supporting nod for playing a German hausfrau in World War II. The only thing preventing this from being my predicted Tuesday morning surprise? The fact that Hüller managed this exact feat at BAFTA, making it not much of a surprise anymore.