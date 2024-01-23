Ryan Gosling Wants Every Doll to Be Recognized for Barbie

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is just an Oscar-nominated Ken, but even he knows that it’s not Kenough to be nominated without Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. Both were snubbed from Best Actress and Best Director nominations for the Oscars on Tuesday morning, and Gosling isn’t going to let the Academy forget about the dolls they’re leaving in the box. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film… To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” he said in a statement on his nomination. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.” Gerwig did snag a Best Adapted Screenplay nom but she’s sharing that with another Ken— Noah Baumbach. Robbie technically did, too, with her work as a producer on the film. It doesn’t take away from the fact that the director and star of the high-grossing film of last year were left out to dry at Santa Monica pier in their respective categories. Not sublime!