Ozzy Osbourne Anoints T-Pain As His New Prince of Darkness

With apologies to your teenage self playing in the garage on the weekends, Ozzy Osbourne and his generals have gathered in their masses and determined: This shit rocks. As part of his 2023 album On Top of the Covers, T-Pain and his backing band debuted a live version of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” in December, a performance that finally found itself in Osbourne’s eyelined orbit on January 10. (For those unaware of how good of a non-auto-tuned voice T-Pain has: Welcome, but also, where have you been?) “This is the best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever,” Osbourne wrote of the seven-minute swagger opus. “Why didn’t you guys call me?” Yes, great question. “You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time! Thank you so much,” T-Pain responded. “Means a lot coming from the greatness himself.” Don’t worry, no bats were harmed here, go and enjoy.