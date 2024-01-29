Paul Anderson Pleads Guilty to Taking Acting Seriously

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/2016 Mike Marsland

Most method actors keep their antics on set, but Peaky Blinders’s Paul Anderson took Arthur Shelby into the real world. More specifically, Anderson dragged him to court. Anderson pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine last week, and his lawyer alleged put the blame on his on-screen not-so-alter ego. “You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character,” the lawyer reportedly said in court, per The Independent. “He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people – and because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him inducements.” It was basically a meet and greet where you not only meet a celebrity but your inner demons as well.