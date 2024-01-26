Pharrell Is Stacking (Lego) Bricks for His Biopic

Lego master. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Just last year, Pharrell Williams expanded his oeuvre to fashion when he became creative director of men’s at Louis Vuitton. Now, he’s expanding into an even more unconventional material: Legos. And not for fashion, either — the hitmaker is creating a film about his life, told through Legos. For real! It’s an animated biopic called Piece by Piece, it’s produced by Focus Features and directed by Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’s Morgan Neville, and it’s reportedly been in the works for more than five years. “Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination … ,” Williams said in a statement, so let’s imagine some of the new artistic ground this thing could cover. Mini-figure versions of Pusha-T, Kelis, Daft Punk, and (sorry) Kanye West? Brick renderings of Williams’s time on The Voice or Despicable Me? The biggest Lego hat you’ve ever seen? Literal bricks of coke? Play date’s set for October 11.