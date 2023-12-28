Pierce Brosnan Is Caught Up in Some Yellowstone Drama

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Looks like Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner aren’t the only ones with a bit of Yellowstone drama bubbling up, eh? Pierce Brosnan might not have ever been part of the Dutton family, but he’s still in hot water with Yellowstone … the park, that is. Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to two counts for allegedly walking in off-limits areas of Yellowstone National Park, reports People. Cowboy State Daily reported in December 2023 that the 70-year-old James Bond actor had received two citations for allegedly walking in off-limits areas of Yellowstone National Park. People later obtained a copy of a criminal docket that was filed in the U.S. District Court in Wyoming on December 26. According to the court document, Brosnan was cited for walking in “all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyone confined to trails” and “violating closures and use limits” on November 1. Representatives for Brosnan did not immediately return Vulture’s request for comment at the time. Scalding water and fragile ground can make certain areas in Yellowstone dangerous or even deadly, so the rules about where visitors can go are pretty serious — according to the Associated Press, trespassers have previously faced jail time, fines, and park bans. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Wyoming on February 20, rescheduling his original court date of January 23.

This post has been updated.