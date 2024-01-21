Rachel McAdams Anoints New Queen Bee Reneé Rapp

Her name is Regina George. And she is a massive deal. Photo: NBC

The original Regina George stopped by Saturday Night Live to introduce musical guest Reneé Rapp, who of course is the latest to take on the iconic role of leader of the Plastics. Rachel McAdams was welcomed with thunderous cheers in Studio 8H, before introducing Rapp’s second performance of the night. This is just the latest in a series of original Mean Girls stars meeting their musical film counterparts. Lindsay Lohan and Angourie Rice (Cady) posed together at the premiere, as did Daniel Franzese and Jaquel Spivey (Damian), and Avantika also recently shared photos with the OG Karen, Amanda Seyfried. And Tina Fey has probably looked in the mirror at some point too. After a long press tour of Rapp flirtatiously singing McAdams’s praises, this meeting of the Reginas was long overdue, and leave it to SNL to make it happen — especially since Lorne Michaels produced both movies. Duh! Turns out Regina could