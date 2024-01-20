Let Reese Witherspoon Eat Snow

Illustration: Axelle/FilmMagic

Women’s stories matter. Even if that story involves eating snow. But be warned, as Reese Witherspoon found out the hard way, when you make a TikTok dining on snow, you might get a chilly reception. After scooping freshly fallen snow off of her car with two mugs, Witherspoon added chocolate syrup and salted caramel syrup to the flurries, before topping it off with some cold brew and enjoying. “Salted snowy capaccino…a snow salt chococinno,” she dubbed the twist on shaved ice.

But not long after she shared her recipe with the world, the world called her gross…in so many words. Fans took to the comments in horror that the Morning Show star was eating snow, which is apparently a controversial practice. “Am I not supposed to eat snow?” Witherspoon asked in a follow-up video, even microwaving another cup of snow to show that it was clear and not dirty. “We’re kind of in the category of ‘you only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here. Also I want to say something…it was delicious,” she added. “I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water, I drank out of the tap,” she said in her third video response to the haters. “We drank out of the hose, we put our mouth on the hose…maybe that’s why I’m like this.” A little snow surely won’t take down Reese Witherspoon, who’s survived far more treacherous conditions — like lugging a 65-pound backpack up the Oregon trail for Wild, or having to walk the red carpet with Ashton Kutcher.