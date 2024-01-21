Reneé Rapp Completes Her “Court-Ordered Media Training” on SNL

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the internet’s obsession with trying to lip-read celebrity conversations at award shows, with Jacob Elordi and Bowen Yang playing two professional lip-readers who stop by Entertainment Tonight. “The movement of her mouth will say that she’s talking,” Yang explains about Kylie Jenner’s conversation with Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes. “It’s crazy we both work at football stadiums,” Elordi says when deciphering a conversation between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. But when the ET hosts begin to doubt their bonafides, they call for assistance from their “little lesbian intern Reneé.” Why is their intern Reneé Rapp, you might be wondering? “I’ve been going absolutely off in every single interview lately, so now I have to do 40 hours of court-ordered media training,” she explains, before joining in to lip-read a clip from the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial. “Goop, goop, goop, love you baby,” she says.