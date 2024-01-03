The Best RHOSLC Memes Not By Reality Von (Tea)se

Interrogate your mutuals. Photo: Bravo

The season four finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired last night and was so explosive, so memorable, and so horrifying that if A24 isn’t currently producing a shot-for-shot, prestige horror remake of it, they’re the ones missing out. The crux of the episode centered on the core four (Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose) learning that their fellow housewife Monica Garcia was running a Housewives troll account under the name “Reality Von (Tea)se.” Angie K. was also there. Naturally, Twitter enjoyed it. In fact, Twitter had a field day. One of their own infiltrated the ranks of the Real Housewives? What’s next — is Crystal Kung Minkoff running Queens of Bravo in her ugly leather pants? Below, the best memes about 2024’s best TV episode as of January 3.

Monica walking into the reunion as all of RealityVonTease’s posts flash across the set

pic.twitter.com/bv0LGrs1Hm — AddisonRaeBushwick (@msmsmsm_danny) January 3, 2024

Now if only that episode ended with Monica dancing naked around that Bermuda house to “Murder on the Dance Floor” — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) January 3, 2024

Monica after she was exposed for being Reality Von (Tea)se: pic.twitter.com/SIfgrXfsLs — 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Pr0sttti0nWh0re) January 3, 2024

heather gay: you are reality von tease

monica: pic.twitter.com/VDlX6NLngY — clay (@dawsons_creek12) January 3, 2024

heather gay calling lisa barlow, meredith marks & whitney rose to a godfather meeting on the beach as if they are heads of state to tell them their instagram cyberbully walks among them… whitney holding the women in their time of crisis. they should invent another oscar for this — roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) January 3, 2024

Jen Shah and Heather Gay in San Diego pic.twitter.com/oJ8SeArszx — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) January 3, 2024