The Best RHOSLC Memes Not By Reality Von (Tea)se

The season four finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired last night and was so explosive, so memorable, and so horrifying that if A24 isn’t currently producing a shot-for-shot, prestige horror remake of it, they’re the ones missing out. The crux of the episode centered on the core four (Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose) learning that their fellow housewife Monica Garcia was running a Housewives troll account under the name “Reality Von (Tea)se.” Angie K. was also there. Naturally, Twitter enjoyed it. In fact, Twitter had a field day. One of their own infiltrated the ranks of the Real Housewives? What’s next — is Crystal Kung Minkoff running Queens of Bravo in her ugly leather pants? Below, the best memes about 2024’s best TV episode as of January 3.