Richard Simmons Wants to Be Excluded From Pauly Shore’s Narrative

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Pauly Shore must be feeling the burn. Exercise legend Richard Simmons, who has all but retired from public life, briefly reemerged to nix rumors that he approved an upcoming biopic. “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” he wrote on his official Facebook page. “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.” Simmons added that he no longer has a manager or publicist. “I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful,” he wrote. Shore is reportedly working on a biopic produced by by the Wolper Organization, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. “While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story,” the Wolper Organization said in a statement to CNN. “We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that, how ever (sic) he is an amazing person, that changed millions of peoples lives and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized.” Shore is also starring in a different short film about Simmons, which is premiering during Sundance this Friday. You can watch the teaser for that (also not Simmons-approved) short below.