It’s Football Time for Rob McElhenney

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rob McElhenney knows that award shows are one night, but football is forever— okay, it’s a season, but it lasts longer than one night in January. During the show, he posted a selfie taken by his wife, Kaitlin Olson, exposing that McElhenney was watching the Philadelphia Eagles game on his phone during the 2023 Emmys in 2024. He captioned, “Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly.” The Always Sunny creator and star made his Emmy stage debut alongside the cast to present “Outstanding Talk Series” despite never being nominated, a crime if you ask me! He eventually took home an award himself for Welcome To Wrexham for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Now, if Always Sunny had a soccer episode, they’d be a shoo-in cleat-in for next year.