Which Dumbass Thought They Could Replace Neil Peart in Rush?

Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

YYZ? More like FFS. Four years after Neil Peart died following a battle with an aggressive brain cancer, his Rush comrade Geddy Lee recalled the audacity of how several drummers responded to the news of the Professor’s passing: as a career opportunity where their services could possibly be rendered. “Oh, yeah, I heard from all kinds. That was a very weird moment. My little black book got filled up really quickly,” Lee told Strombo’s Lit about the extent of people reaching out to him. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s just so inappropriate right now.’” While Lee is too nice of a chap to name and shame, he did admit that the rush (had to) of outreach made him angry, and it’s been happening again now that he and Alex Lifeson are considering a return to performing in some capacity. “Dude, wait two months. At least two months, if ever,” he added. “It still happens, now that the clickbait freaks are out there talking about Alex and I getting a new drummer and starting Rush again.” In hindsight, it’s a blessing that even one prominent rock band had a succession plan.