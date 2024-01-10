SAG Also Does an Awards Show

After a year of SAG being in the news for, girl, the strike, it’s nice to have a new reason to talk about it. The SAG Awards nominations are out January 10, celebrating the best acting in film and TV across the past calendar year. Of course, there’s less TV to talk about this time around because of, girl, the strike, but still we barrel forward. Nominations were announced by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, those Lovebirds, at 10 a.m., following an intro from the modern Norma Rae herself, Fran Drescher. The show streams live on Netflix on February 24. These are the last big nominations actors can score prior to the Big O, so breath is bated and agents are standing by to comfort. Big winners for film included both parts of Barbenheimer, scoring four nominations apiece, and Sterling K. Brown, who surprised everybody by getting in for American Fiction. In TV, Succession (except Jeremy Strong) ate everybody’s lunch with five Drama nominations, while The Bear and Ted Lasso scored four each in Comedy. Below, find the 2024 Screen Actors Guild nominations, updating live.
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willam DaFoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter IV
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
John Hamm, Fargo
David Oyewolo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shaloub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
