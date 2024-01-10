SAG Also Does an Awards Show

Kiss! Photo: AFP via Getty Images

After a year of SAG being in the news for, girl, the strike, it’s nice to have a new reason to talk about it. The SAG Awards nominations are out January 10, celebrating the best acting in film and TV across the past calendar year. Of course, there’s less TV to talk about this time around because of, girl, the strike, but still we barrel forward. Nominations were announced by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, those Lovebirds, at 10 a.m., following an intro from the modern Norma Rae herself, Fran Drescher. The show streams live on Netflix on February 24. These are the last big nominations actors can score prior to the Big O, so breath is bated and agents are standing by to comfort. Big winners for film included both parts of Barbenheimer, scoring four nominations apiece, and Sterling K. Brown, who surprised everybody by getting in for American Fiction. In TV, Succession (except Jeremy Strong) ate everybody’s lunch with five Drama nominations, while The Bear and Ted Lasso scored four each in Comedy. Below, find the 2024 Screen Actors Guild nominations, updating live.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Annette Bening, NYAD

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willam DaFoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter IV

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

John Hamm, Fargo

David Oyewolo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shaloub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

This is a developing story.