Saoirse Ronan Would’ve Been One of the Weird Barbies

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan sure should’ve been in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie but alas, scheduling issues. But where would she have fit in the Barbie universe? Maybe a historical doll, similar to her period piece roles like in Little Women and Brooklyn. Or could she have embodied someone a little stranger? Ronan, who teased she was almost in the film two years ago, shared what exactly her doll would’ve been like. “I was definitely going to be Weird Barbie. I don’t know how to take that. I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice. I had a scene but didn’t ever get to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie,” she explained to Variety. “I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.” Ok, that’s actually not so strange, Saoirse. It’s very normal and cool to talk to your animals and ignore people. Just ask anyone on Pinterest.