Kylie Jenner Didn’t Keep an Eye Out for Selener(’s Selfies)

Photo: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Read Selena Gomez’s lips: there was no beef at the Golden Globes! (Well, not that kind, anyway — Beef did have a great night.) Despite what the amateur lip readers of the internet have suggested, Gomez is denying that she was gossiping to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry about mobile game enjoyer Kylie Jenner. Based on videos from the awards show, the internet has been speculating that Gomez was sharing that she had asked if she could take a selfie with Timothée Chalamet, and that Jenner, his girlfriend, refused to allow it. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez claimed in an Instagram comment. “Not that that’s anyone business.” Chalamet himself also told a very persistent TMZ photographer that “of course” he and Gomez are cool, and that Gomez and Jenner don’t have any issues with each other. So which couple was Gomez airing out? We’ll probably never know. Too bad the dating rumors between her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep have already been shot down. Now if that had been the tea, we could understand why Gomez was so eager to spill it.