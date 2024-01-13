Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt Won’t Let You Read Their Lips Anymore

Emily Blunt and Selena Gomez keeping their hands to themselves. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt’s lips are sealed. The pair posed for a photo at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards on January 12 with their hands over their mouths — probably in reference to lip readers trying to decipher their conversations at the Golden Globes last weekend. Gomez, taking a break from one of her social media breaks, shared the image to her Instagram story with the caption, “We shall not speak lol.” In the midst of preparing to take on the role of Linda Ronstadt, Gomez made headlines when fans tried to decipher the conversation she had with friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the Globes, even coming out to deny rumors that it involved Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. As for Blunt, TikTok had a field day with a conversation she had with husband John Krasinski on the red carpet, wildly speculating that the audio-less chat involved the word “divorce.” Until celebrities invest in ventriloquy lessons, their hands will have to do.