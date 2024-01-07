What Did Selena Gomez Tell Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes?

Photo: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Hot goss at the Globes! Fans noticed Selena Gomez spilling some apparently scalding hot tea at the 2024 Golden Globes, explaining something to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller’s wife, that made their jaws drop. The amateur lip readers of Twitter were immediately on the case. They suspect Gomez said she’d asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo, but Kylie Jenner nixed it. Jenner and Chalamet attended the event together, smooching during commercial breaks. Here’s how one poster interpreted the exchange:

GOMEZ: I asked for a photo, but she said no. SPERRY: With Timothée? Gomez nods, the gals are gagged.

A video from a different angle confirms that Sperry did say “With Timothée?” But, in fairness, maybe it was a different Timothée, perhaps even a Timothy? Was Timothy Spall there?

Gomez and Jenner have a long history of alleged beef. Jenner is close with Hailey Bieber, and that’s… like, a whole thing. The two may or may not have been making fun of Gomez and a laminated brow mishap around this time last year. Jenner and Gomez tried to downplay the alleged drama, with the former commenting “u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” and Gomez replying “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

All in all, a huge night for beefs of all kind. Beef and The Bear won big on the stage, and the gossip girlies won something new to talk about.