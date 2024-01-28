Forget the Oscars, Bowen Yang Announces the “Ethan Awards” on SNL

Upset about this year’s Oscar snubs? Fear not, there’s a new alternative. Bowen Yang took to Weekend Update on this week’s Saturday Night Live as “A Guy Named Ethan,” to share his take on this year’s films. “I actually started my own award show, for movies that really amused me, Ethan!” he said, before announcing this year’s nominees:

Best Performance That Reminded Ethan of Moments From Ethan’s Past

Bradley Cooper Marrying a Woman — Maestro

Paul Giamatti’s Eye Condition — The Holdovers

The Chickens Building a Fort — Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Movie Moment That Made Ethan Say, “Okay! Wait, What?? Nice.”

Dance Scene — Barbie

Penis Dance Scene — Saltburn

Digital Artist That Created Flounder, For Reminding Me of My Ex (Rest in Peace) — The Little Mermaid

Despite Ethan being the one who chooses who gets nominated for an Ethan, he admits there were some serious snubs. “It’s a real problem, the lack of diversity. Can you believe this, Colin? The Academy is 100% Asian.” But has an Asian person actually ever won an Ethan? “No! I get too jealous when any of them win anything. It’s a real problem,” he explains, before tossing to the In Memoriam segment, which is completely blank. “I don’t know anyone who died this year! Another blessed year for Ethan!”