Dakota Johnson Destroys Please Don’t Destroy in Roast Battle

It’s another week of Saturday Night Live, which means another week of the show’s host swinging by the Please Don’t Destroy office. “I’ve seen all your videos,” Dakota Johnson tells them, before things take a turn, “They’re really not for me.” Tensions escalate when she can’t help but laugh at the thought of one of them playing her boyfriend, “Is it like a Make-A-Wish thing?” Even worse, she tells them, “I’ve always wanted to meet the Lonelier Island,” igniting a full on roast battle. “Do you still have to audition or do they just give you the part as soon as Aubrey Plaza says no?” Martin Herlihy asks. When the conversation turns to which will be the bigger box office flop, Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain or Johnson’s upcoming film Daddio, she hits them with, “Is Daddio who you called to get your job?” John Higgins and Herlihy are the sons of SNL writers and producers Steve Higgins and Tim Herlihy, but of course, Johnson is a nepo baby in her own right as the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffin. As a result, we have a brief moment of peace where they all (except normal baby Ben Marshall), unite in a “nepo truce,” reciting the slogan, “A foot in the door and so much more.”

