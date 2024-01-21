Those Bowling Alley Animations Strike a Serious Note on SNL

Everybody’s familiar with those little animations that play between turns at bowling alleys, recapping just how many pins you did or didn’t take out. But on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, those animations took a turn in the middle of Jacob Elordi and Heidi Gardner’s bowling date. After a couple of the expected animations, Elordi’s character hit a split, resulting in a somber animation between three pins. “Son, your mother and I are getting a divorce,” one pin says, before the cheery graphic says, “Split!” Things get even more serious when he fails to knock out either of the two remaining pins, with one pin finding his daughter’s cigarettes and yelling, “I don’t wanna find you one day with a needle in your arm, slumped over, living in the goddamn…gutter!” As for Gardner’s strike? Naturally bats are involved, but rather than a baseball animation, two pins beat up another for crossing a picket line during a “strike!” Just wait and see what the animation is for a stuck ball.

