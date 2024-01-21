Jacob Elordi Is Your Newly Crowned Short King

Against all odds, Jacob Elordi was crowned a short king on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In a sketch featuring a Bachelor-like dating show centered on “short kings,” Chloe Fineman’s Tiffany had to choose between three remaining suitors under 5’8”. But before she can pick Kevin, Harold, or Tiny Teddy (“It’s just Teddy”), there’s one final twist. Enter Jackson (Elordi), who towers above the other contestants at a staggering 6’5”. “Yeah, I chose him,” Fineman instantly says, despite just delivering a long spiel about how the other short kings, played by Bowen Yang, Molly Kearney in a mustache, and Marcello Hernández, all opened her mind. “Let’s get to know him anyway,” the show’s host (Mikey Day) says, and we learn that Jackson is from Pittsburgh, technically still has a girlfriend, and needs to borrow $200,000 — but Tiffany is undeterred. “Look, I loved my time with you guys, but with Jackson I won’t have to weirdly bend my knees in photos,” she explains. And before the host can stop her, Tiffany is already furiously making out with her tall short king Jackson. “Third season in a row this has happened,” he says.

