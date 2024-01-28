We’re Still Talking It Up on ‘The Barry Gibb Talk Show’

What better showcase of Justin Timberlake’s history of memorable characters and sketches as a recurring presence on Saturday Night Live than “The Barry Gibb Talk Show” — a sketch in which he famously barely speaks? This weekend’s SNL marked the seventh installment of the sketch, which first debuted over 20 years ago in 2003, likely before some of the audience members in Studio 8H were alive. Each time since that first sketch, Jimmy Fallon has returned to the show to play Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, flanked by Timberlake as his quiet brother Robin, as the pair host a current events show “discussing politics and the issues of the day.” Its return begs the question: at what point does a recurring sketch become so far removed from its source material that the only thing it’s effectively referencing is itself? Nonetheless, Saturday Night Live is built for walks down memory lane, particularly when that walk includes funny voices — and the talk show’s theme song alone (a parody of “Nights on Broadway”) is always worth it. Per usual, Barry Gibb speaks to newsmakers of the day, becoming increasingly short-tempered with his guests in between breaking into song. Does Robin have anything to add? “No. No, I don’t.”

