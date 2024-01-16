Sandman Is Spaceman

Marriage on the rocks? Enlist in a mission to deep space, says two movies! It’s the plot of Brad Pitt’s arthouse foray, Ad Astra, and it’s also kinda the plot of Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix project, Spaceman. Both depict a man isolated at the edge of the galaxy with only his regrets to entertain him. Sandman’s film, though, has a little fantasy element. One of Aragog’s sons who left the Forbidden Forest nest finds his way aboard the ship, we learn in the first trailer out January 16. Guess he got a job at NASA. “I did not intend to frighten you, skinny human,” says the alien spider, Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano). “Your loneliness intrigued me.” His bulbous eyes follow Commander Jakub Prochazka (Sandler) as he loses his shit aboard the vessel, floating around in zero gravity like someone tripping on shrooms. The creature promises to ease Jakub’s “emotional distress” stemming from his relationship with his pregnant wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan). A deep journey into his memories proves to be the cure. Directed by Johan Renck (Chernobyl) and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film lands in select theaters on February 23 before taking its final voyage to Netflix on March 1. Perhaps by then men will consider therapy instead of space.

