Big Day for the Steely Dan Community

Danistas … we ride. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

They got a name for the winners in the world. I want a name when I lose.

The Cuervo Gold. The fine Colombian. Make tonight a wonderful thing.

It will come back to you. Then the shutter falls. You see it all in 3-D. It’s your favorite foreign movie.

If these lyrics mean nothing to you, we’re sorry that you’ve lived such an unfulfilled life devoid of bodacious cowboys and major dudes. Steely Dan will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as part of its 2024 class with Donald Fagen and Walter Becker joining a group that includes fellow lyrical maestros R.E.M. and Timbaland. The ceremony will take place in June in New York City.

Yes, we agree this honor has arrived decades too late, especially given Becker’s death back in 2017 (and the fact that the duo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001). But better late than whenever California tumbles into the sea. The news also follows a period of medical uncertainty for Fagen, who had to drop out of several opening gigs for the Eagles in late 2023 owing to a hospitalization. However, he’s back on the mend, has rejoined the tour, and recently celebrated his birthday at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles, mirroring the lyrics of the Dan’s Gaucho hit “Glamour Profession.” Those years — consider them reeled in.