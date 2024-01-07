Suits Took Over the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Suits is the No. 1 TV show streaming on the Golden Globes red carpet. The cast of USA’s dark-horse hit took over the Globes ahead of Sunday’s show. They were simply everywhere: talking to Variety, chatting with the Recess Therapy TikTok crew, bravely fighting the wind in Los Angeles. Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams will be presenting an award during the ceremony, and the old Suits group chat took advantage and staged a red-carpet reunion of their own. “When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” Gina Torres told Variety. “Our text thread is insane right now.” Unfortunately, one former Suit-er is no longer in the chat. Torres says the group doesn’t have Meghan Markle’s current number. She assumes Markle will be happy for them, however.

While Torres spoke to Variety, Adams explained the show’s premise to Recess Therapy’s kid reporters. Or, really, tried to explain how he’s a more compelling character than Harvey. The child was unmoved by his argument.

Suits pitched to 6 and 7 year olds by Patrick Adams 🙌 @recess_therapy #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rMXAUySGAZ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Sarah Rafferty was fighting for her damn life against the strong winds battering Beverly Hills today. Her dress, a delicate number in sky blue, was getting whipped around more than a motion to dismiss at Pearson Specter Litt. You know what wouldn’t have gone flying around so much? A suit.

GINA AND SARAH AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES pic.twitter.com/NDL205626Y — suits archive (@archivesuits) January 7, 2024