Simone Ashley Duets With Cool Cat Zayn Malik in 10 Lives

A movie that features singing and cats? Fear not, this is a different one. 10 Lives is an animated comedy that follows Beckett (Mo Gilligan), a pampered cat who takes his nine lives for granted, but gets a second chance at life that leads him on a transformational journey. Also in the cast are Zayn Malik and Simone Ashley, who duetted together on a song for the film’s soundtrack. “Music is kind of my first love, before I went into acting, and I pested [director] Chris [Jenkins] at the beginning of this, like, I can sing, I can sing,” the Bridgerton star said of how their duet came about. You can hear more about that song in the video above, along with:

➼ Ashley describing the film as “purfect,” with Gilligan chiming in that it’s “not a cat-astrophe.”

➼ How Beckett gets to break the fourth wall with some U.K. slang.

➼ The voices Chris Jenkins has assigned for his golden retrievers.

10 Lives, which also stars Sophie Okonedo, Dylan Llewellyn, and Bill Nighy, premiered on January 20 at Sundance. It’s set to be released in the United States by Paramount Pictures on November 8.