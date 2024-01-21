Normani Pivots to ’80s Rap in Freaky Tales

We’re back at Sundance in the Vulture Spot, where we’re interviewing the casts and creators of the year’s buzziest films. Check out all our coverage from the film fest here.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Freaky Tales features four interconnected stories that take place in 1987 Oakland, California, and the rich culture that came out of the region during that time. The cast includes Dominique Thorne and Normani (in her feature film debut), who both had to dabble in the genre of ‘80s rap for their roles. “It was so much fun, especially for me, I feel like I was able to get outside of myself, from what I would traditionally sound like,” Normani said. “Being able to tap into a whole different era, and just being educated too on the music and the influence that Oakland has.” As for Thorne, this was her first time in the studio recording music, but she earned the stamp of approval from Normani: “You killed it.” You can hear more about the role that subculture has in the film in the video above, along with:

➼ Jay Ellis talking about getting startruck by Normani and Dominique Thorne on the first day of filming.

➼ How Thorne used to battle rap the boys in her high school.

➼ Ji-young Yoo on getting to dive into the Bay Area’s punk scene.

Freaky Tales also stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Angus Cloud, Jack Champion, and Keir Gilchrist. It premiered on January 18 at Sundance.