There’s a 90s Kid Easter Egg Hidden in I Saw the TV Glow

We're back at Sundance in the Vulture Spot, where we're interviewing the casts and creators of the year's buzziest films.

Even though I Saw the TV Glow is a horror film, you will not want to shield your eyes— especially if you’re a 90s kid who was obsessed with Michael Maronna. Director Jane Schoenbrun left a little Easter Egg for The Adventures of Pete & Pete fans amid the Buffy references and shared why the show was an integral part of the movie. “The explicit intention of the show is to find hidden romance and weird, strange magic working underneath the suburbs,” Schoenbrun explained. “It was a moment in the 90s where the counterculture became mainstream for a second… It was more about being haunted by those faces.” Here are some other moments in I Saw the TV Glow that reminds you of a time without a smartphone:

➼ Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan plays a Willow-coded friend in the fictional series The Pink Opaque.

➼ Amber Benson obviously makes a cameo— she heard the name Willow.

➼ Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst plays daddy to Justice Smith.

I Saw the TV Glow also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine, Helena Howard, and Danielle Deadwyler, with Conner O’Malley, Phoebe Bridgers, and Caroline Polachek also in the cast. It premiered on January 18 at Sundance and will be distributed by A24 later this year.