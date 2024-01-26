Lisa Barlow Is Aiming High With Real Housewives

We’re back at Sundance in the Vulture Spot, where we’re interviewing the casts and creators of the year’s buzziest films. Check out all our coverage from the film fest here.

The not-so-elusive chanteuse of Salt Lake City, Lisa Barlow, is still ready to talk all things Tease. As in, Reality Von. While in her prime as the self-declared Queen of the Sundance Film Festival, Barlow was eager to discuss The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, including who she’d like to see as a future Housewife. Her dream co-stars include Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, who, she notes, has the benefit of having a “hot husband.” John Barlow, we still love you and your doormat ways.

➼ Andy Cohen’s reaction to Monica “Reality Von Tease” Garcia at the reunion.

➼ The difference between how the cast reacted to literal criminal Jen Shah and internet troll Monica Garcia.

➼ How her son Jack is doing in Colombia on his mission trip and how “perfect” his Spanish is.

➼ That RHOSLC season five begins filming soon (!!), although she’s not sure if she’s supposed to say that.

Season four of RHOSLC is available on Peacock.