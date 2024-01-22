Perry Farrell Sees Lollapalooza As a Lollipop

We’re back at Sundance in the Vulture Spot, where we’re interviewing the casts and creators of the year’s buzziest films. Check out all our coverage from the film fest here.

Sure, a good music festival needs a catchy name, but naming Lollapalooza back in 1991 was about more than that for Perry Farrell. “It means someone or something wonderful,” says Farrell, who started the event as a tour for his band Jane’s Addiction. “The second interpretation is it’s a giant swirling lollipop, which I utilized that concept to swirl in all of us. ‘Come on in,’ you know, ‘We can swirl you in.’” Farrell has many more secrets from the festival’s three-plus-decade history to share in Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, an upcoming Paramount+ docuseries that screened its first two episodes at Sundance. You can hear about what went into naming the festival in the video above, along with:

➼ How Jane’s Addiction ended up on the Twilight soundtrack (while Farrell was hiding out in Venice)

➼ Producers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez on their love for Jane’s Addiction stretching back to their HBO series McMillion$

➼ The trio’s hot takes on cell phones at concerts — and Farrell’s suggestion if you’re at one of his shows

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza is directed by Michael John Warren. The series will premiere on Paramount+.