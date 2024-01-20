We’re back at Sundance in the Vulture Spot, where we’re interviewing the casts and creators of the year’s buzziest films. Check out all our coverage from the film fest here.

Presence star Julia Fox’s new home came with a free ghost and a shrine dedicated to the spirit who lives there. Ironically, the same thing happens to the family in Steven Soderbergh’s new movie Presence, giving Fox a lot of inspiration to work with. “She’s the matriarch of the home. She watches over us,” Fox explained on her friendly ghost experience. “Her name is Beauty.” The cast was split about fifty-fifty on why they were drawn to the project— some intrigued by the star power in the directing and writing team of Soderbergh and David Koepp, others by the ghoulish topic alone. See what else haunted the cast in the video above, along with:

➼ Eddy Maday immediately outing Callina Liang’s supernatural experiences on set.

➼ Liang was kept wide awake by an elderly spirit that had her alarm buzzing all night.

➼ Host Jay Jurden pretending that Fox didn’t arrive with plenty of ghost stories.

Directed by Soderbergh, Presence follows a family who realizes their new home came with something more spiritual attached. It also stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and West Mulholland, with the spirit’s energy channeled through cinematographer Peter Andrews (a pseudonym for Soderbergh). It premiered on January 19 at Sundance.