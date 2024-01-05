Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The Brothers Sun, starring Michelle Yeoh as Eileen “Mama” Sun, follows Taiwanese gangster Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) as he heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Yeoh) and helpless little brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), after an enemy gang shoots their father. The show is a dark comedy about family dynamics and the struggles of being an improv comedian in modern-day Los Angeles, but really it’s about all the over-the-top fight scenes. The cast did most of their own stunts, including sequences with inflatable dinosaurs and deadly chopsticks, so we asked them what is the craziest fight scene they could come up with at the series’ L.A. premiere. Sorry, Bruce, none involve an improv theater.

“The top of the Taipei 101 would be super-windy, and I might be able to use it to my advantage,” Chien said, referring to the tallest building in Taiwan. Li favors heights less and prefers to embody a fellow assassin, John Wick: “The gun range that John Wick trains at, Taran Tactical. He has a custom range in California that you could do drills through. It would be the sickest place to see a gunfight.” Right after the gunfight, Li could drive down to meet up with Jenny Yang, who plays assassin Xing, to live out her fantasy fight at Disneyland: “I would go to ‘It’s a Small World’ and just shut up all of the annoying singers and use them as a bludgeon to kill my opponent.” Yeoh, who has starred in countless fights onscreen, requires nothing fancy. “A good location would be having the best stunt coordinators and the best person to fight with,” she said. At the very least, she needs a worthy opponent — like Remy.