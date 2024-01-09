Tina Fey Is Working with Some 30 Rock Friends Again

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Well, we look forward to their synergy. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield — a trio who have been collabing since the last season of 30 Rock — are co-creating a new comedy series for Netflix. Fey gave us Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girls5eva, Fisher gave us Never Have I Ever, and Wigfield gave us Great News. No wonder Netflix has decided to order eight episodes of this trio’s upcoming adaptation of frequent 30 Rock guest Alan Alda’s The Four Seasons. The original 1981 film, which starred Alda and Carol Burnett, followed three married couples who vacationed together during the winter, spring, summer, and fall — until one of the husbands upset the dynamic by leaving his wife and beginning to bring a much younger woman on the seasonal trips. Fey will star in this Universal Television-produced show, which will also be called The Four Seasons. It’s set to start production later in 2024. Hopefully it won’t take longer than four seasons before we hear more.