T.J. Holmes’s and Amy Robach’s Exes Are Dating Too?

One year ago today, ABC removed T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach from the anchor desk of GMA3, silencing two TV hosts in love who just happened to be married to different people. Robach and Holmes opened up about their relationship for the first time on their new podcast, Amy & T.J. But somehow, that’s not close to the wildest news in their saga. The couple’s exes — that is, Melrose Place star Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig — now seem to be dating as well. They were spotted together as recently as January 27 at the JFK airport. “Page Six” first reported the relationship news last month, with People confirming. A source told “Page Six” the pair had bonded after their spouses’ alleged affair, but “it turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values.” In other words, they pulled a Shania Twain.

Shue and Fiebig knew each other for years through their exes’ work. Robach previously told People that the four had “gone on tons of double dates” and that her children would babysit Holmes and Fiebig’s. According to “Page Six,” the exes have been dating for about six months. Funny enough, just over six months ago, Fiebig helped a friend launch the company Axis Hats New York, which includes Shue on the board.

Maybe this news comes as payback for Holmes and Robach denying on their podcast that they had ever cheated. Both hosts claimed they had been working through their divorces for months and were no longer living with their spouses by the time they were pictured together in fall 2022. Still, the “Page Six” source was sure to use the A-word in their quote, saying Shue and Fiebig’s relationship is “bigger than the affair now.” (Neither has ever explicitly called their ex a cheater, but Fiebig did previously criticize Holmes’s “lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity” during their split.) Even more pointedly, the source added, “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.” Except for those of us who just got a whole lot more excited about Holmes and Robach’s next episode.

