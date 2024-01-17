Watch the Teaser for Vanderpump Rules Spinoff The Valley

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for James Mae

From the peak of Scandoval to the valley of The Valley. The long-rumored Vanderpump Rules spinoff starring Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute has a vague premiere date. A premiere season, at least. The Valley will star Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute alongside more of their San Fernando Valley neighbors whose drama is a little more grown-up than the shit going down in WeHo. (However, most of the VPR cast lives in the Valley, so this is really an academic distinction at this point. Don’t get us started about how big a part Encino plays on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.) Where Vanderpump Rules has become a show about divorce, The Valley will be all about the marrieds. The show features five couples who live, love, fight, and start small businesses of varying success levels in the 818. The Valley comes to Bravo in Spring 2024.

Meet your new favorite neighbors (and see some familiar faces!) when #TheValley arrives this spring! pic.twitter.com/MYwrqoWAzq — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 18, 2024