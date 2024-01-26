Vince McMahon Has Resigned From WWE Parent Company TKO

Photo: Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Vince McMahon has resigned from TKO Group Holdings, the company that owns World Wrestling Entertainment and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (better known, respectively, as WWE and the UFC). The news, which comes after McMahon was accused of sexual assault and trafficking in a recent lawsuit, was confirmed by WWE president and TKO board member Nick Khan. “I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors,” Khan said in an email to some staffers obtained by Variety. “He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”

McMahon has denied the disturbing allegations leveled against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant, claiming that her lawsuit seeking to void an NDA she allegedly signed is “replete with lies.” McMahon maintained in a statement that he looks forward to clearing his name, adding that he decided to resign “out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today.” (Notably, WWE sponsor Slim Jim confirmed to Post Wrestling earlier today that it would “pause” promo with WWE due to the “recent disturbing allegations” against McMahon.)

McMahon previously retired from WWE in 2022 after an investigation into misconduct allegations, but he rejoined the company — which went on to merge with UFC to become TKO — last year.