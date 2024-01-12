The 12 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Clockwise from top: The 74th Primetime Emmys (way back in 2022), Mean Girls, True Detective: Night Country, and The Beekeeper. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images, MGM Studios, HBO, Paramount Pictures

Despite January’s reputation for being an entertainment graveyard, this weekend has a lot of good new stuff! The much-anticipated fourth season of True Detective is on the case, as are the rescheduled Emmy Awards, a Marvel TV series that’s supposed to actually be good, and the streaming debut of Killers of the Flower Moon. That’s all well and good, but real ones know that the best new release is new episodes of Bluey. —James Grebey

The Emmys normally take place in September but were postponed by strikes, which is why we’ll be talking about Succession (27 nominations), The White Lotus (23 noms), and the final season of Better Call Saul (seven noms) even though it feels like each one aired roughly 73 years ago. —Jen Chaney

Airing Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox

➽ Finally, an awards show I can watch without fear that the results will tank my Vulture Movies Fantasy League team.

Filmmaker Issa López crafted all six episodes of this Alaska-set story line starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. López’s experience in the horror genre makes her a fascinating choice, as the series’ first (and best) season flirted heavily with supernatural elements before backing away. —Roxana Hadadi

Streaming on Max

A movie turned Broadway musical turned movie again, Tina Fey’s Mean Girls is hitting theaters after Paramount deemed it worthy enough to shift from a streaming to theatrical release. Fey recruits former Mean Girls the Musical star Renée Rapp to reprise her role as queen bee Regina George to play opposite of Mare of Easttown’s Angourie Rice as Cady, the formerly homeschooled kid portrayed by Lindsey Lohan in 2004. Despite its musical premise being downplayed in its trailer, the latest Mean Girls features new takes on songs like “World Burn” and “Apex Predator.” —Savannah Salazar

In theaters

➽ The trailers for this movie claiming it “isn’t your mom’s Mean Girls” are extremely rude to me, a millennial.

Jason Statham, recently seen fighting giant sharks in Meg 2: The Trench, is sadly not fighting giant bees in this action flick from director David Ayer. Instead, Statham is part of a clandestine organization known as the Beekeepers, and he’s out for deadly vengeance against a corporation responsible for his friend’s death. (Also, he makes artisanal honey.) —J.G.

In theaters

For real life?! New episodes of Bluey are hitting Disney+. Parents everywhere — along with some child-free adults who just appreciate good vibes — are rejoicing. —J.G.

Streaming on Disney+

Seth MacFarlane returns to voice the foulmouthed teddy bear in this TV prequel to the movies, which follows Ted and a child in Massachusetts who will grow up to be Mark Wahlberg. Imagine the high jinks this boy and this toy will get into. —J.G.

Streaming on Peacock

More Mysteries

➽ True Detective isn’t the only crime-solving game in town.

Monsieur Spade

Clive Owen stars in a miniseries about legendary detective Sam Spade’s attempt to escape murder by retiring to France, only to discover, sadly, that there’s also murder in France. —Kathryn VanArendonk

Streaming on AMC+

Criminal Record

Former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi and former The Good Fight attorney Cush Jumbo are detectives who find themselves at odds with one another during a high-profile murder investigation in London. A great opportunity to play the best modern British mystery game: How will they explain where the CCTV footage went?! —K.V.A.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Genre Fare

Echo

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Choctaw woman, returns to her native Oklahoma and attempts to escape her association with mafia boss Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). This is the first series with a Marvel Spotlight designation, meaning it’s “character driven,” according to the studio. —J.C.

By Popular (On) Demand

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s epic about the Osage Indian murders, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone, is finally on Apple TV+ following its theatrical release and a stretch as paid VOD. If you missed it then (or were waiting for the ability to break up the 3.5-hour movie into chunks), now’s your chance to watch one of last year’s best films. —J.G.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Grand Finales

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The next Godzilla movie’s release date just got moved up from mid-April to the end of March, which is good news for kaiju fans now that the Apple TV+ show about the King of the Monsters is coming to an end. What secrets is Monarch hiding? Will Godzilla smash anything? Is Kurt Russell going to return for a season two if this show is renewed? All will be revealed. —J.G.

Streaming on Apple TV+

➽ Season four of For All Mankind also ends this week. Sadly, there’s no needle drop in it as good as “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” in the finale.

The Curse

The most uncomfortable show in the world takes a bow. —S.S.

Streaming via Showtime

