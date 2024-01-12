Oppenheimer Is Set to Blow on Peacock Next Month

Streamliner At your service. The stance you take as you become Death, Destroyer of Worlds. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

The countdown is on: Oppenheimer will be landing exclusively on Peacock in T-minus 19 days, 11 hours, 24 minutes — give or take. On February 1, the five-time Golden Globe–winning movie by director Christopher Nolan, and the second half of Barbenheimer, will be available to stream after months of rereleases in theaters. It marks the first time the film will be on streaming, aside from its availability for purchase on digital platforms. And to celebrate its prodigal billion-dollar-making son, Universal and Peacock are celebrating by adding more Nolan films to their streamer, like his Batman trilogy, Inception, and Memento, though fortunately for that Peloton instructor, not Tenet.