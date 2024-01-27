Wicked Has Wrapped Filming…For Good

He fetched her that refreshment. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Let us rejoicify! The two-part Wicked movie has officially wrapped principal photography, and the cast and crew has taken to Instagram to commemorate their tenure in Oz. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey each posted shots teasing their characters (Glinda, Elphaba, and Fiyero, respectively) in shadowy silhouette, with director Jon M. Chu also sharing similar photos from the production.

Filming for both installments of the musical began in December 2022, but was put on pause during the the SAG-AFTRA strike with just a few days of shooting remaining. So you see, it couldn’t have been easy. Here are all of the cast and crew’s posts mourning the Wicked (movie being done filming).

Just as blurry as her “yes, and?” album art…incredible brand consistency. Grande also took to her story to share a message that read in part, “This was a wildly large production with so many brilliant human beings who worked so, so hard in every department. Every single person that worked on these films was not only the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe … kind and thoughtful and inspired every day as if it were always the first.” But will she give her roots a rest and go back to brunette? Only time will tell.

Photo: Ariana Grande | Instagram

Wicked also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, and Bowen Yang. The actor playing Dr. Dillamond has not yet posted on Instagram because their casting is still under wraps…or because goats cannot type. Wicked: Part One is set to hit theaters November 27, 2024.