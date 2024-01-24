Sofia Vergara Says Ed O’Neill Can’t Keep Up With Modern Family Group Text

It’s no secret that the Modern Family cast has stayed close after the show wrapped. Ty Burrell was originally slated to officiate Sarah Hyland’s wedding, but scheduling complications meant Jesse Tyler Ferguson had to step in. And nearly the whole cast got together recently for a reunion party at Sofia Vergara’s house. On WWHL, Vergara confirmed the existence of a Modern Family group text, in which Ed O’Neill is generationally incapable of fully participating. “He doesn’t really do it the right way,” she said. “He’ll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We’re all like ‘huh?’” When asked by Andy Cohen to speak more on O’Neill, Vergara teared up and called him the “love of my life.” And her fun fact about Reese Witherspoon? She’ll “eat anything.”

Related