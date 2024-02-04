Ayo Edebiri Reads Her Old Sketch Ideas in SNL Monologue

After Saturday Night Live attempted to ruin everybody’s night by making us look at Nikki Haley, Ayo Edebiri swooped in to save the day with her monologue. “SNL means so much to me, this really is a dream come true,” an emotional Edebiri said, before talking about growing up in an immigrant family. “No matter what happens I will always have the approval of all Nigerian aunts and uncles across the world on WhatsApp,” she said. She went on to explain that before The Bear, she wrote an SNL writing packet of her own that she never had the nerve to submit, so what better time to revisit some of those sketch ideas? “You guys know that sketch Black Jeopardy? I wanted to do a sketch called White Jeopardy, which didn’t work because it was just white people playing Jeopardy,” she said, before sharing her big idea for a killer catchphrase: “Hop on too it now,” which really works in any situation if you think about it. “Trademarking that tonight.”

