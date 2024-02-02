Dave Is Going Soft for a While

Photo: FX

Lil Dicky is taking a li’l breakie. Variety reported that Dave is going on an indefinite hiatus, as Dave Bard is going to focus on his IRL rap career instead of his on-screen one. “After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures,” FX shared with Variety. “That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future… We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP.” Dave follows a not-so-fictional version of Bard as he begins a celebrity cameo-filled quest to be the best rapper of all time. Two weeks ago, Bard foreshadowed a potential departure and released Penith (The Dave Soundtrack), an accumulation of songs from the first three seasons produced by co-star/Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Whenever Dave does come back… We need a SelGo cameo, stat!