Cobra Kai Creators to Take Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for a Spin … off

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it — and by “it,” we mean the Ferris Bueller news that just dropped. Per the newsletter TheInsneider, David Katzenberg (The Goldbergs, It) has signed on to direct the upcoming spinoff of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Deadline previously confirmed in August 2022 that Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald were producing the project for Paramount. Titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off, the movie will follow the valet attendants who took Cameron’s dad’s Ferrari for a joyride. The pair were first played by Larry “Flash” Jenkins (who died in 2019) and Richard Edson. A feature-length adventure focused on what Sam and Victor did that day is a big step up, considering that the characters weren’t even given names in the original 1986 John Hughes film. Bill Posley, who worked as an executive story editor on Cobra Kai, is reportedly set to write the script. All in all, the team for this project definitely has experience reworking a classic into a new story.

This post has been updated with additional information.