Sorry, Rufus Wainwright, It’s Dave Chappelle

Few of us want to see Dave Chappelle win yet another award, including singer Rufus Wainwright. During the Grammys Premiere ceremony, Wainwright accidentally announced photographer David LaChapelle as the winner of Best Comedy Album, instead of Chappelle. Wainwright took the mistake on the chin, quickly correcting himself and even making a La La Land joke. (And who can blame a gay man for confusing a queer artist with an anti-trans comedian?) At least Wainwright can take heart in the fact that he didn’t make the day’s biggest awards-announcement mistake. The Grammys Twitter account took home that honor.