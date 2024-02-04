Killer Mike Arrested After Winning 3 Grammys

Just after he won three Grammys, Killer Mike was arrested at Crypto.com Arena, the site of the awards. Video tweeted by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner shows the rapper, born Michael Render, being walked through the venue in handcuffs by police officers. “Mike, are you serious?” someone asks in the clip. “Yeah, I’m serious,” he replies. A source told Gardner the arrest was for a misdemeanor unrelated to the ceremony and is “a big nothing.” Vulture has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department as well representatives for Killer Mike and the Recording Academy. Mike had just attended the Premiere Ceremony at the nearby Peacock Theater without incident. There, he swept his nominations in Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album, making him one of the day’s top winners so far.