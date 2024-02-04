‘Padam Padam,’ You Hear It and It Wins

Padam. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Going into the Grammys, one category stood out as a battleground among the great war of our time — the fight between gay people versus straight Europeans for control of dance pop. Thankfully, Kylie Minogue led the gays to victory this year. The Best Pop Dance Recording category appeared for the first time this year, featuring two songs whose natural setting is the gay bar (“Rush” by Troye Sivan and “Padam Padam” by Minogue) and three whose natural setting was the dance floor at a straight wedding (“Miracle” by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and “One in a Million,” both by David Guetta, with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, and Bebe Rexha, respectively). Thankfully for all the Pride revelers out there, “Padam Padam” was victorious. It marks Minogue’s second Grammy. Her first came in 2004 for Best Dance Recording for her song “Come Into My World.” This caps off an incredible run for “Padam,” which came out of nowhere this summer to become a forever Pride anthem, a worthwhile meme, and the catalyst for Minogue’s 20th comeback (approximately). Padam? Padam!