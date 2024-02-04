People With Blue Eyes Be Like

She sees your tweets. Photo: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s feels like eons since Twitter users unearthed an old photo of teenage Miley Cyrus’s unsettling blue eyes at the 2008 Grammys red carpet, turning the image into a meme for the rest of eternity. It’s creepy aura made the meme highly captionable back when it debuted in the pre-Covid Trump era. Like, you could make fun of how people with more rare eye colors get all up in your face about it or the forced smile worn by your Starbucks barista. Cyrus seems to think the meme needs an update for new times, though. At the Grammys red carpet on February 4, she once again did her wide eyed, dead stare into the camera, launching a million memes. Now, she’s older, but the hair is still big, like Barbarella big, and, thankfully, her unfortunate late aughts silver sequins are replaced with a custom Margiela sheer metal number, a gold silhouette reminiscent of white Cleopatra.

im you but stronger pic.twitter.com/jJItahOxoG — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 5, 2024

While the memes go buzzing around web, Cyrus is busy celebrating her first Grammy win, for Best Pop Solo Performance. She won for her song “Flowers,” which claims, “I can buy myself flowers.” Seems true (rich), but isn’t it better when someone else gives you your flowers? Specifically, when the Grammys do it. Cyrus seemed pretty thrilled about the Grammy love during her performance of “Flowers,” at one point ad-libbing, “I just won my first Grammy!” and then just dancing a bit. She’s got those baby blues, and, baby, the Grammys say she’s got tunes.

This post has been updated.